Capon Bridge Middle School’s kitchen could be repaired over spring break now that funding issues appear to be resolved.
The School Building Authority last week turned down a recommendation that it pay the $145,580 price tag out of its NEEDs fund.
Instead, State Superintendent Steve Paine said, the project can be mostly funded through the revised state aid formula. The state will reimburse the county 70 percent of the costs under the Step 6A process of the formula.
Then, Pancione said, the county has been told that the SBA will pick up the rest of the costs when they are known.
“It is a complicated process,” Hampshire Superintendent Jeff Pancione said Monday.
But with the certainty of reimbursement in place, he and Finance Director Denise Hott plan to jump on moving the project along after the holiday break.
Architects Williamson Shriver will need to create schematic drawings for the repair, which must be approved by both the town of Capon Bridge and the county health department.
Once plans are in hand, the project can go to bid.
“Then the timing of that will be the contractor’s workload,” Hott said.
Pancione is hoping work can be done over the 10 days of spring break, April 10-19. Students are off Good Friday and all the next week.
Hampshire County would like to have the work done by June 30, the end of the fiscal year because the state reimbursement is held for a full fiscal year, so the earliest funds paid back would be July of 2021.
Pancione said the county can front the money.
“It just means we’ve got to divert funds from another project,” he said. “This is a priority that needs to be done. Something else will have to be delayed somewhat.”
School administrators discovered last summer that the pipes beneath the CBMS kitchen were severed, probably dating from the time of construction in 2006. In addition, some pipes bypassed the grease trap.
The county responded by effectively shutting down the CBMS kitchen, using neighboring Capon Bridge Elementary to prepare meals and clean up from breakfast and lunch.
