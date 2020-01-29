Curriculum focus shifting from teaching to student learning
ROMNEY — Hampshire County Schools Curriculum Director Patty Lipps and Slanesville Elementary principal Pamela Slocum presented to the school board Tuesday night updates about the county’s curriculum, as well as an overview of the testing happening in schools.
“I thought that maybe it was possible that students are tested too frequently,” Lipps said. “We know we need to have testing at the beginning, middle and end of the year. That’s what we’re looking at, being more consistent with testing.”
With the help of not only principals and academic coaches, but teachers as well, data from the multiple assessments in schools every year can be used to develop a strategic plan for curriculum and goals regarding student performance.
Slocum detailed that “data runs in circles,” and that educators’ years go hand in hand with testing times. She went on to outline the testing cycle, noting that there are assessments at the beginning of the year, which are “the most important part of our data,” followed by a formative assessment in November, and then a middle of the year test in December. In the spring, March sees another formative assessment to prepare students for the end-of-the-year test.
Slocum said that these tests allow for analysis of individual and collective data, as well as an opportunity for her to meet and discuss individual and collective goals for the students and her school as a whole.
“Not only should teachers have high expectations for their kids, but they should also have high expectations for themselves,” Slocum added. “It’s important for the principal to know exactly what is going on in every classroom with every kid, every day.”
While the tests provide necessary data for the development of the schools’ strategic plan as well as yearly goals, some members of the board had questions about the frequency of testing in the county schools.
Lipps responded by saying that the curriculum team will look to teachers to get some of their input on the amount of testing in the schools.
“As a curriculum team, we really want the focus to be on curriculum instruction,” Lipps said. “I’m trying to visit schools, to be in classrooms, looking at instruction. In our buildings, we have to shift our focus from teaching to student learning.”
Board member Ed Morgan added, “I have to say, that’s a breath of fresh air, to hear you say the focus is on student learning.”
