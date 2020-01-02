Swisher, Hicks make sports history
The achievements of Dustin Swisher and John Hicks come together as the biggest story of 2019, in an impressive tale of 2 athletes who made their mark on the Hampshire County history books by way of broken records and back-to-back state titles.
In the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in February, Dustin Swisher finished off a remarkable career winning back-to-back state championships, a first in Hampshire High wrestling history. The superstar completed the 2018-19 season with a record of (45-0) while establishing a 60 match win streak that dated back to January of 2018.
Swisher, a humble but charismatic student athlete, was arguably the greatest grappler in Hampshire High, but he refused to accept the praise, stating, “I wouldn’t say the greatest, but maybe the most accomplished, and that feels great.”
In June 2018, Swisher underwent surgery to repair his meniscus and wasn’t cleared to wrestle until after Thanksgiving. This made the state championship his senior year even more remarkable, considering he had to fight back from an offseason injury.
While Swisher will be remembered for his remarkable accomplishments on the mat, perhaps his greatest gift was being a teammate that others looked up to.
“The best thing about Dustin was his ability to be a great teammate,” said Coach Hardinger. “I didn’t have to do much as a coach, just push his buttons once in a while and preach to get better everyday.”
John Hicks sent a discus the distance of 190 feet, 1 inch in April, shattering the previous state record.
“My coaches and I have been working hard towards this goal for quite some time, so it’s very exciting to finally surpass this goal,” said Hicks after etching his name in the record books.
At the state track meet in Charleston, Hicks catapulted a disc 179 feet, 4 inches to officially win back-to-back state championships.
In capturing back-to-back state titles, Hicks tossed the disc farther than any state champion since runwv.com started archiving records in 1998. His throw of 179-4 is likely the 2nd-farthest in state meet history behind the record setting throw of 181 feet, 7 inches, thrown by Randy Barnes of St. Albans in 1985.
Hicks constantly pushed himself to improve, whether competing in meets or at practice on Sunrise Summit.
Now, after rewriting history, these 2 athletes are continuing their careers outside of West Virginia. During his offseason, Hicks signed his letter of intent with Liberty University and will start competing with the Flames track team starting on Jan. 17 at the Virginia Tech Invitational in Blacksburg.
Swisher is now wrestling in North Dakota with the Minot State wrestling team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.