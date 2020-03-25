ROMNEY — Romney is closing the doors on Town Hall.
The Town Council approved an emergency resolution Monday night that allows only employees and town officers in Town Hall, effective immediately and lasting until federal and state authorities say the crisis has passed.
The resolution outlines:
• While facilities are closed, they remain staffed.
• Some employees may work from home; those in the office will try to maintain 6 feet social distancing.
• Facilities will be cleaned and sanitized.
• Municipal Court is suspended until further notice. Call 304-822-4060 for assistance with any matters related to a citation or Romney Municipal Court issue.
• Depot Valley Walking Trail will remain open; users should maintain social distancing and groups of 10 or more are strictly prohibited.
• Gatherings of 10 or more people should not occur anywhere in town.
• Call 304-822-5118 for assistance with paying your water and sewer bills, which can be paid by mail, online or at the night deposit box.
• The town will not terminate essential utility services of a customer during the state of emergency, although customers should remember they will be responsible for the full bill eventually.
• The sewer department reminds residents not to flush cleaning supplies — whether those are Clorox wipes or old socks — into the sewers.
• The town strongly recommends self-quarantine measures by all residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.