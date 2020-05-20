CHARLESTON — Romney will be one of 10 sites around the state where the Division of Motor Vehicles will offer in-person services beginning next Tuesday.
The service will include driver testing.
DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said Monday that Tuesday’s reopening will resume the remaining services that were put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the DMV experience will have some modifications, starting with visits being by appointment only for services that must be done in-person. Those include transferring an out-of-state driver's license, issuing an original identification card, reissuing an ID card or driver's license with changes, driver knowledge examinations, and salesperson knowledge examinations.
The other offices offering in-person service will be Kanawha City, Winfield, Beckley, Charles Town, Huntington, Moundsville, Fairmont, Flatwoods and Parkersburg.
Driver skill examinations also resume Tuesday (May 26) at all those sites except Winfield.
DMV has developed a new course for Romney that will allow the driver examiner to observe the driving from outside the car while the applicant completes the test with a licensed parent or other licensed driver over the age of 21 accompanying the driver in the vehicle.
To facilitate the changes, DMV is releasing an online appointment-scheduling app this week for appointments beginning May 26. Applicants for a commercial driver’s license have been using an appointment system since March and may continue to do so.
The switch to an appointment-based system will help protect customers from exposure to large crowds and will reduce wait times at the offices, DMV says.
Safety measures in addition to the appointment-based system include upgrading the regional offices with Plexiglas wall dividers (in progress), temperature checks and masks for employees, and plenty of cleaning supplies.
To further assist customers, Frazier is modifying the previous 90-day extensions granted for some expiring documents to a blanket Aug. 1 extension for all documents that expired or expire between March 1 and Aug. 1. The extension applies to:
• Any driver’s license and includes February expiration dates
• Instructional permits, including commercial permits
• Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration
The DMV has also enhanced the online renewal system so the vast majority of transactions can be completed remotely. All title and registration work can be completed by mail or through any of the open license and title agencies across the state. A list of license agencies is available by going to dmv.wv.gov.
DMV's online services portal can handle:
• Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)
• Duplicate driver’s license request
• Vehicle registration renewals
• Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards
• Print your driving record
• Check your driver’s license status
• A full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov
“We now have a solution for every service that the DMV offers,” Frazier said, “although the method of delivery may be different than in the past.”
For more information, call DMV at 800-642-9066.
