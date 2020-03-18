Hampshire County is putting the pieces in place to feed and educate kids after Friday’s abrupt decision to close all West Virginia schools.
Breakfasts and lunches were served up at all schools Monday and Tuesday.
Starting Thursday, the county hopes to add bus delivery of meals to students in need. Bus drivers spent Tuesday calling every student household to gauge need and plan drop-offs.
Parents who weren’t reached are asked to call the county’s bus garage at 304-496-1501 today (Wednesday, March 18).
“As soon as we can get the logistics worked out,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione promised, “we’ll get the buses rolling.”
The plan is to pair up the 53 bus drivers into 24 routes. They will deliver a hot lunch and the next day’s breakfast in late mornings.
Right now parents and students can pick up free breakfasts from 7 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 to 1.
About 50 breakfasts and 97 lunches were dished up Monday, Nutrition Director Amy Haines said. Half of the breakfasts were served at Romney Elementary.
As feeding logistics are being worked out, attention is turning to the educational needs of students.
Kids were sent home Friday with the remaining 2 snow packets the county had prepared for inclement weather.
Students are supposed to complete packets 3 and 4 this week and begin packet 5 next week.
After that, Pancione said Tuesday morning, the materials are going to shift away from general instructional activities to continuing the specific lessons classes were working on when school was called off.
In preparation, Pancione said, principals and teachers are calling each parent to assess each home’s access to computers and the Internet and best contact information.
“We’re starting to work through all those logistics,” Pancione said.
He stressed that all staff members are working and posted pictures from the different buildings on the school website Tuesday morning.
