CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Town Council set Halloween trick-or-treat hours as 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
In other business Oct. 8:
• The council introduced a new ordinance imposing a $75 fine for a failure to appear in municipal court to answer a citation. The $75 fee would be waived if the fine and court costs are paid in full within 10 days of the scheduled appearance.
A public hearing on the ordinance will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, followed by a final reading and vote on passage at 6:30 p.m.
• The town will be flushing out 5 hydrants on Oct. 22-23, and Travis Garcia warned that residents may see water running down the street or cloudy water issuing from their faucets on those days.
• Acting Mayor Laura Turner will ask former town recorder Dorinda Strother if she can keep the town offices open Nov. 6-8 while Penny Feather and Lidi Spence travel to Charleston for court clerk training. If Strother is unable to help, the offices may be closed those days.
• The annual benefit for the Amazing Grace Baptist Church food pantry will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the dining room of the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Company — with Rain Crow, Santa, a live and silent auction and all the usual fun.
• Barbara Caballero reported attendance at Founder’s Day this year was “almost 2,000,” not counting vendors and volunteers.
