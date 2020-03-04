Hospital, county officials planning for coronavirus
Health officials here are urging residents to take the same precautions for coronavirus that they would for this year’s particularly bad flu season.
In fact, Hampshire County Health Department Executive Director Stephanie Shoemaker said last week, “The flu is a more serious threat than coronavirus at this time.”
Whichever worry, washing your hands and staying home when you’re sick are instructions No. 1 and 2 in Hampshire County the 1st week of March 2020.
“Those same basic principles apply to coronavirus and the same will help you with the flu — and the flu’s real bad right now,” said Dr. Nicholas Restrepo, vice president of medical affairs at Valley Health, which owns Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Restrepo is leading Valley Health’s preparedness for coronavirus, which for now involves a lot of coordinating with state health officials and monitoring the disease as it spreads.
The disease, first identified in Wuhan, China, had killed 6 people in the United States as of Monday night. In comparison, the flu has claimed 30,000 to 40,000 victims this season.
Restrepo said 10 to 12 percent of people visiting Winchester Medical Center’s emergency room have been presenting influenza-like symptoms.
“That’s as high as we’ve ever been,” the doctor noted.
Valley Health’s coronavirus plans at the moment — but Restrepo acknowledges that plans are changing almost daily — is to identify people at risk and then to isolate patients with the disease as well as staff.
But, he said, he foresees few patients being admitted to any of the system’s 6 hospitals.
“There will be some patients who will be hospitalized,” Restrepo said, “But the majority of patients would be treated in an outpatient setting.”
Shoemaker said her department has weekly conference calls with the West Virginia Department of Health.
Right here, right now, she said the department is updating plans and monitoring some people who have traveled.
She noted that no cases have been found in West Virginia. The majority of American cases are clustered in California and Washington.
“If this should turn into a pandemic we’re as prepared as we possibly can be,” Shoemaker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.