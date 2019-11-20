LAVALE, Md. — A Springfield couple arrested early last Wednesday inside the Wal-Mart here were both carrying loaded handguns — one stolen.
Jason Robert Malcolm and Stacey Lynn Malcolm, both 34, were arrested around 1 a.m. Nov. 13 without resistance and taken to the Allegany County Detention Center.
Jason Malcolm’s 6 charges included carrying a stolen handgun and possession of 4 grams of meth.
Stacey Malcolm’s 3 charges were all centered on her handgun possession.
Police observed Jason Malcolm with a holstered pistol on his hip. When confronted by a deputy, he handed over the gun.
Police said the loaded .45-caliber pistol was reported stolen in West Virginia.
When they frisked Jason Malcolm, deputies found 4 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine on him.
Deputies also found Stacey Malcolm carrying a concealed and loaded .38-caliber revolver.
Police said additional paraphernalia and prescription pills were located in the Malcolms’ vehicle.
Jason Malcolm was charged with possession of a stolen regulated handgun, 2 counts of carrying a loaded weapon, and 3 counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stacey Malcolm was charged with carrying a dangerous and concealed weapon.
Following the arrests, the couple was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing by a district court commissioner.
