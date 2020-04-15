COVID-19

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 15, 2020, there have been 17,656 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 702 positive, 16,954 negative and 10 deaths.

