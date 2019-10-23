ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Planning Commission held a 20-minute meeting last Wednesday, its first since July, to consider a request for exemption from the $1,000 subdivision fee for creation of a lot.
Gary Edwards had already paid the $1,000 fee in order to sell the lot in question, but said he was bringing the matter to the planning commission in the hope that no one else would find themselves forced to pay in a similar situation.
He had appeared at the Oct. 8 Hampshire County Commission meeting and been warned that fees, once paid, cannot be refunded. However, he had a closing on the lot scheduled later that week that had already been postponed once, and said he would have to pay the fee or face another postponement.
The lot had been separate, with a house trailer on it provided with its own well and septic since 1992, and had been properly surveyed then, back before the $1,000 fee was required. However, the survey had not been properly recorded at the courthouse.
Edwards was told the failure to register the lot as a separate parcel meant the fee still had to be paid.
Members of the planning commission assured him he was not the only person in this situation. His request for an exemption was denied.
Former planning commission head John Hicks told Edwards that the rules being applied came from the state, with the county forced to apply them. Hicks explained the county had chosen to adopt the state regulations because of problems arising from some things done with subdivisions in the 1980s and 1990s.
County code and compliance officer Mike Ketterman pointed out the subdivision regulations are similar to the building code, in that Hampshire County accepts the state’s, though some neighboring counties do not. He asserted that requirements that properties be up to code made Hampshire County properties more valuable.
County Commissioner Dave Parker, who serves on the planning commission, said the rules and regulations are reviewed every 5 years with an open forum meeting, with at least 3 hearings last time that just 2 people had attended. He promised that if he is still on the commission for the next review, he will see Edwards is notified.
Ketterman told the planning commission that the number of building permits issued was picking up, though Edwards’ request was the only business to be brought before the planning commission since the commission’s July 17 meeting.
No further work is being done on a noise ordinance, Ketterman and current planning commission head Matt Hott said before the meeting.
The planning commission began work on such an ordinance in June of last year, in response to public controversy over the Lost River machine gun shoot, but the subcommittee appointed to work on it is no longer active, and Ketterman and Hott said no more work is likely to be done on it unless something happens to renew interest.
