The easy part is behind us for financing the renovation of Rannells Field.
The Bank of Romney has said it will pony up $841,000 over the next 15 years.
That leaves another (roughly) $900,000 to come from the rest of us. A couple of big donations have come in — $30,000 in one case and $50,000 in the other — and a swath of alumni, businesspeople, parents and fans have pledged as little as $5 a month over the life of the project.
It all adds up to 80 percent of the community support needed to make the project a reality without ever spending a dime of tax money.
We can hope for other businesses to step forward with a few more big surprise donations, and lord knows the organizing committee is doing its best to round up more donors.
But the surest way to finish the job could be for the supporters to give it one more push.
If you’re signed on to give to the project with an automatic monthly donations, why not do a little arm-twisting and get a neighbor, a relative or a friend to join you?
It’s a worthy cause, whether you love sports or not.
Replacing the grass at Rannells Field with artificial turf and ringing it with a 6-lane rubberized track is an ambitious plan for a county this size and with the economic capacity we see daily.
But won’t it be an amazing story to tell when we succeed? How an entire community rallied together to make a dream come true?
How a high school with 900 students in a sprawling, rural county has a stadium that compares with the best in the state?
Other schools are already contacting Athletic Director Trey Stewart to learn how the innovative automatic-withdrawal fund that he and The Bank of Romney cooked up works.
If we — you and us and our friends, co-workers, neighbors, aunts and church members — can make this happen, what else can we achieve?
The project needs about 200 more pledges of support at $5 a month to hit the target. The organizers are lining up the bids to outline exact costs.
But bids won’t be let and construction won’t start without a full showing of support. Nor should it.
We’re so close. Let’s deliver the promise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.