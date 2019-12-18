CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge residents will turn out to support its food pantry Friday, enjoying food and fellowship as they participate in the giving that is the true spirit of Christmas.
The 7th annual Christmas benefit for the food pantry at the Amazing Grace Baptist Church will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the fire hall on U.S. 50 at the east end of town.
The new venue was chosen to provide more parking than is available at the American Legion, where the event has been held since 2014, after overflowing the Ruritan Community Center in its first year.
The need is great this year. Benefit organizer Shawn Ashton reports that demand for the food pantry has doubled, with 38 families needing help just last week.
Ashton says the staff is “just trying to keep up” with the demand. Funds raised at the benefit will help get hungry families through the winter months.
Everything used for the benefit, including the firehall, entertainment and auction services, is donated, so every penny raised goes to the food pantry. Food pantry staff hope people will be generous with the good-will offerings collected at the door, and in bidding on auction items.
The event will begin with a potluck dinner, with the UnitedMethodist Church providing soft drinks, water, cups and paper products, and asking everyone to bring a dish to share.
Rain Crow, which organized the first food pantry benefit in 2013, will again provide much of the entertainment, along with sing-along carols led by Patty Austin. Santa will be there, a role filled by food pantry regular Bill Beckman this year, along with his wife Tina, as Mrs. Claus.
There will again be both live and silent auctions. Auction items are just starting to come in, so far including a hunting rifle and a load of wood among the larger items received.
People wishing to donate auction items should bring them to the Capon Bridge Public Library if they can — and if getting them to the library is impossible, let Ashton know (304-856-1313 or 304-359-4230), so she can arrange to pick them up.
People unable to attend the benefit can help support the food pantry by sending checks made out to the Amazing Grace Baptist Church with “food pantry” written on the subject line to Linda Harris, 1205 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge, WV 26704.
