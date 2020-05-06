‘Disappointed’ seniors pick up grad materials last week
SUNRISE SUMMIT —The sky was gray and the breeze was chilly last Wednesday as the first cars pulled up to HHS around 11 a.m., cars driven by seniors and their families looking to pick up caps, gowns and other graduation materials.
The boy in the first truck leans out of his window, shouting a greeting to his friend who is a few cars behind him. With a wave, the senior yells, “This sucks, doesn’t it?”
That’s the overwhelming opinion.
Graduation has been one of the hottest topics in Hampshire County since the COVID-19 pandemic picked up, and it hasn’t ceased getting students, their families, local businesses and the school board talking about what to do, when to do it and how to get those seniors across the stage.
“It kind of sucks, you know,” said senior Braeleigh Riggleman, who stopped by the high school Wednesday afternoon for her graduation materials. “You can’t spend the last weeks of your senior year with your friends.”
While these last few weeks have been characterized by an outpouring of concern about graduation plans and ideas for the ceremony itself, the main theme has been support for the class of 2020.
Danielle Davis was one of the seniors involved with the Zoom discussion group about graduation plans, and she established her thoughts on how the county should go about with the ceremony.
“I think the best idea has been an initial drive-through graduation where we can all get our diplomas,” she remarked. “Later on, when the restrictions are lifted, they can have an optional ceremony.”
The drive-through graduation idea was brought up initially at the April 6 school board meeting by assistant principals Megan Fuller and Adam Feazell, but has been met with responses implying that this sort of ceremony does not give the event the specialness or gravitas that it deserves.
Even though Gov. Justice’s plan for reopening officially began last week, there is still no timeline for allowing gatherings of more than 25 people. These restrictions have made it difficult to plan any kind of ceremony, drive-through or otherwise.
Senior Emily Ratliff is of the mind that there’s no point in rushing to a decision.
“Honestly, I think they should just wait and not make a harsh decision now,” she said. “They should wait for the ban to be lifted and then decide.”
Whatever the decision may end up being, the collective thought remains: the graduation situation “sucks.”
“I’m very disappointed. It’s terrible,” Ratliff concluded. “I mean, it’s our senior year!”
There still have been no concrete decisions made regarding HHS graduation, but the West Virginia Department of Education and the WV Department of Health and Human Resources have combined to create a taskforce to lead the planning of graduation ceremonies throughout the state.
