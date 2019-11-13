ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Community Foundation is taking time to honor people who have made a difference in their community at the annual Spirit of Giving celebration.
This event, being held on Friday, Nov. 15, right in the middle of Community Foundation Week, will showcase the hard work of the community and celebrate the people and organizations that are making a difference. Being honored this year are Trina Cox, Chris Delawder and Teresa Hofe.
“We are excited to be a part of a nationwide effort that recognizes the important role community foundations play in our community,” said Amy Pancake, the Foundation’s director. “We look forward to celebrating our work and sharing inspiring stories of our community partners, and specifically three individuals who are working to make a positive impact here at home.”
Additionally, the Foundation will announce over $8,700 in mini grants to local teachers.
The celebration will be held at The Bottling Works in Romney, with refreshments being offered at 5 p.m. and the program beginning at 5:45.
