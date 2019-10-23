The quest to bring public water to Purgitsville has officially begun.
Central Hampshire Public Service District is looking for an engineer to “develop, design and provide construction administration and resident project representation” for a system in the Purgitsville area.
“That’s the first step,” said Angie Curl of the Region 8 Planning and Development Council in Petersburg. She is listed in a public notice ad in this week’s Review as the contact for the engineering bids, which are due next Wednesday. “I wish we were further.”
The request for engineering services doesn’t mean any funds have been committed to the project, which is estimated to cost $5 million.
“They actually put the funding package together,” she said of the engineer being sought. “They’re doing a pro bono (job) until the funding comes forth.”
The notion of providing public water for Purgitsville, in the southwest corner of the county, first arose last fall when Pastor Don Judy of White Pine Church of the Brethren spoke to the County Commission.
He contends that the area suffers a high rate of cancer and that the well water that serves residents there is contaminated. A water study conducted in the spring found no violations of drinking-water guidelines, but raises concerns that drew the attention of West Virginia’s senators and the region’s Congressman, Alex Mooney.
One memorable demonstration of the issues came last October when Judy put a cigarette lighter to water coming out of the tap of the Mill Creek Ruritan and lit it on fire from the methane content.
A meeting 2 months ago in Petersburg identified sources for $2 million of the funding. Judy is spearheading an income study in the area now to determine if it would qualify for more grant funding.
More than 125 people have paid a $100 fee to Central Hampshire to sign up for water service. CHPSD’s General Manager Jim Hoffman said his agency would be glad to provide water service to the area once the infrastructure is in place.
“We don’t want to raise rates to provide Purgitsville and have our customers pay for it,” he said.
The plan being pursued is to find federal funding to lay pipes and pumps from the Hardy County line throughout the area. Hardy County’s public service district will provide the water.
“Central Hampshire will take care of the infrastructure once it’s in place,” Hoffman said.
