Hampshire County’s 1st drive-up COVID-19 testing will start Thursday morning — but it’s more for convenience and safety than to open up testing to the masses.
“You cannot just show up,” said Hampshire County Health Department Executive Director Stephanie Shoemaker. “You still have to be a high risk. You still have to have an appointment through the health department.”
Tests continue to be restricted to health-care workers and people who are 60 or older or have other serious health conditions and are showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Testing will be done in the parking lot of the Multispecialty Clinic next to Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Sunrise Summit. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon. The National Guard will help staff the drive-up clinic.
The testing will also be done on Tuesdays for now. Shoemaker said her office will monitor the process and adjust hours and days as needed.
Shoemaker said a major reason to start the drive-up testing is because “a lot” of people have had to go out-of-state to be tested.
