ROMNEY — It’s the time of year where pre-Christmas sales are popping up, and days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring out the shopper in nearly everyone.
Ken Yeager, Ph.D., director of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Stress Trauma Resilience (STAR) Program notes that people are driven to participate in Black Friday shopping for several reasons, including having competitive natures and feeling financial stressors that lead to lots of importance placed on finding gifts for their loved ones at the best price.
Yeager also describes that for some people the competition associated with Black Friday can easily turn into aggression that crosses the line into “unhealthy.” In order to combat this, shoppers should take a deep breath, take a step back and give themselves a reality check, and remember that they mean more to their loved ones than any gift that a Black Friday sale can provide.
Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving encourages shoppers to search for gifts online, a shopping avenue that has become more and more popular in recent years, with no decline in sight. Shopping online takes away the interpersonal competition level that characterizes Black Friday, but shoppers might be just as prone to increased levels of stress while cyber-shopping.
Small-business Saturday (the Saturday after Thanksgiving) is important in places like Hampshire County, where many of the businesses are local and run by community members.
Teresa Dillon of Dillon’s Country Treasures on Main Street in Romney said that Small-business Saturday highlights the benefits of shopping local.
“I think that if you shop local, it keeps the doors open for local businesses,” Dillon said. “It can turn into destinations for visitors and help with tourism, as well as keeping money in the town and giving back to the community.”
Dillon also noted that small businesses such as hers can directly impact organizations in the community who might need the support.
After the shopping frenzy of the weekend, don’t forget that the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is Giving Tuesday. Enter the Christmas season, the season of giving, by acknowledging this day and giving back to your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.