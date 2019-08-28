CHARLESTON — A year and a half after losing everything she owned in a propane explosion, Gabi Breinig has become one “Lucky” young author.
The 12-year-old, whose father Dr. Adam Breinig hails from Hampshire County, has illustrated and written a book about the experience with her mother, Dr. Sherri Young.
The short (26-page) storybook centers on a surprise discovery nearly 2 months after the January 2018 disaster.
“Sherri was going to the site to find anything we could salvage from it,” Breinig said. “She found Lucky. He had been living among the rubble.”
The pet — ironically named because he is a black cat — was the only one of 3 dogs and 8 cats that survived.
“Gabi was emotionally distraught because she lost all her pets,” Breinig explained. “She was attached to all of them.”
Coaxing Lucky out took a little time and healing took longer — his face had been burned up on one side.
“You can’t even tell it now,” Breinig said.
The book — which tells how Princess Gabrielle went to a new house and kept returning to look for her cat — was therapeutic for Gabi and a tune-up for her mom.
Sherri has her own book, a grown-up read about the event and aftermath, due to be released before the holidays. WestBow is publishing both books.
“Sherri’s always wanted to write a book,” Breinig said. Talking through the loss with Gabi “just kind of snowballed” into the 2 books.
Young is kept busy between the book and her new job as director of the Kanawha-Charleston Department of Health.
“I think it’s amazing,” Breinig says, beaming with fatherly and husbandly pride, “to take something so horrible as this, try to write a children’s book to help kids who may have gone through the same thing.”
But then, the Breinig-Young clan has been amazingly upbeat since the events of Jan. 12, 2018, when their 1,000-gallon propane tank, which had been filled just 4 days earlier, rolled off its mooring on a knoll and up to their home north of Charleston.
It exploded shortly after the Breinigs awoke and evacuated the house because of the pervasive smell.
They escaped with their lives, his cell phone, Sherri’s purse and the clothes on their backs.
Yet, just 3 days later, Breinig said, “It could have been a lot worse” at least 5 times during a 20-minute interview.
The fire hit Gabi the hardest, Adam said.
“It’s the only place my daughter has ever known,” Breinig said at the time. “She saw her home blow up like a Hollywood movie.”
The family relocated in the same area north of Charleston, about 5 miles from the site.
Breinig’s toughest moment of the last 18 months was the day a bulldozer leveled and cleared out the debris.
“Literally one day everything’s there and the next day it was flat,” he said. “It’s just like you erased the whole 12 years we lived there.”
Gabi and Sherri’s book “Lucky” is available from Amazon and Barnes and Noble. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.