Youths in Hampshire County will be “inspired to do” during National 4-H Week, being celebrated this week.
Youths can explore the joys of 4-H – trying new experiences, serving their neighbors, gaining life skills and more along the way – by signing up for the Hampshire County 4-H program.
West Virginia 4-H is a free youth development program of West Virginia University Extension Service that builds leadership skills, strengthens communities and emphasizes a “learn by doing” approach to education.
In West Virginia, 1 in every 5 youths is involved in 4-H. Anyone between the ages of 9 and 21 can join 4-H with a parent or guardian’s permission.
Younger kids, ages 5 to 8, who are interested in the practices of 4-H can join a pre-4-H program called Cloverbuds, which focuses more on fun and social activities that set the stage for future learning. Older members can become active in any of the seven collegiate 4-H clubs in the state.
4-H is an opportunity for those in the Hampshire County area to join an organization that is helping to empower youths to become true leaders within their communities.
Hampshire County 4-H will celebrate in October by hosting the Annual 4-H Awards Banquet and Recognition Program on Oct. 20. On this date, members, volunteers and community supporters will be recognized for outstanding achievements and service to the community.
Today’s 4-H programs are diverse, exposing kids to hands-on learning experiences in areas such as science, engineering, technology, agriculture, citizenship and healthy lifestyles.
Club members may also learn about higher education opportunities and even be eligible for scholarships available through WVU Extension Service.
For more information about 4-H opportunities in your community, contact the WVU Extension Service office in Hampshire County at 304-822-5013 or visit extension.wvu.edu.
