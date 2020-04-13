The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 13, 2020, there have been 16,655 residents tested for COVID-19, with 626 positive, 16,029 negative and nine deaths.
The ninth COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year old male from Ohio County. “We offer our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.
