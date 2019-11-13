Asked and answered
Editor:
This last week I received an email from the office of Alex Mooney, the Congressman from this district (as I am sure many of you did as well) in which he said he was asking for my opinion. However, instead of asking my opinion, his survey question is worded to give me three ways to support his talking points as a partisan. If given the opportunity to really answer his question I would say.
Yes, Congress should focus on legislation that helps our citizens.
Yes, the people should hold our government accountable for the actions of those elected to serve US.
Yes, our Congressmen should evaluate all the evidence presented to them when criminal activity involving an elected or appointed government official has been alledged.
Yes, our congressman should base his votes in Congress on facts and law not on his partisan political position.
Mary Dalton, Levels
I believe …
Editor:
I read with interest the article by the Rev Roy Knight in the October 30 issue of the Review. I appreciate Rev Knights candor in expressing his beliefs.
With your permission I will share some of the beliefs I have.
I believe the Bible contains the mind of God, the state of man, the way of salvation, the doom of sinners, and the happiness of believers. Its doctrines are holy, its precepts are binding, its histories are true, and its decisions are immutable....Christ is its grand subject, our good the design, and the glory of God its end....It involves the highest responsibility, will reward the greatest labor and will condemn all who trifle with its sacred contents. -- from a Gideon New Testament .
I believe there is only one higher power and that is Jesus Christ as he is revealed in the Bible.
I believe that all mankind are born with a natural inclination to sin.
I believe both heaven and hell are real places where the souls of the dead will reside after standing before the judgment seat of Almighty God.
I believe in the sanctity of marriage between one man and one woman.
I believe that elective abortion is a mother's choice to kill her unborn child and is murder in the eye of God.
I believe that men who have sex with men and women who have sex with women are living in a state of personal sin that leads to eternal damnation in the fires of Hell if they do not repent and change their behavior.
I believe that judgment begins in the household of God and will be terrible for those pastors, elders and teachers who twist the plain Word of God into a social norm that suits their life style — a lifestyle that the God of the Bible clearly detests.
Gary Edwards, Augusta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.