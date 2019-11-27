One in 4 American women experiences domestic violence in her lifetime regardless of socio-economic background or ethnicity – more than breast, ovarian and lung cancer combined.
While most people think only of cuts and bruises when they think of domestic violence, 99 percent of all domestic violence cases involve financial abuse. Financial abuse can include abusers preventing victims from accessing money, ruining their credit, harassing them at work so they lose their jobs and more.
Financial abuse is one of the primary reasons domestic violence victims stay in or return to abusive relationships. That’s why The Allstate Foundation has invested more than $55 million through its Purple Purse campaign, helping women obtain their financial independence and break free from abuse.
Each year, The Allstate Foundation hosts the Purple Purse Challenge to support hundreds of organizations that help victims of domestic violence. The Family Crisis Center is one of many nonprofits nationwide urging the public to support survivors of domestic violence and financial abuse during The Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Challenge.
This is the 3rd year that the Family Crisis Center is participating in the Purple Purse Challenge along with Abel and Associates All-State Agency.
On an average day in 2016, 12,000 requests from domestic violence and financial abuse survivors for services such as childcare and rent went unmet in the U.S. On any given day last year, West Virginia saw 352 victims of domestic violence seeking assistance.
During 2018, the Family Crisis Center served more than 500 survivors of domestic violence in Mineral, Hampshire, Grant, Hardy and Pendleton counties. The Purple Purse Challenge provides a critical funding source for domestic violence organizations that increasingly face high demand for their services.
As part of this campaign, the Family Crisis Center has many activities planned for awareness and client services. The center encourages the community to take part in the following activities:
• As part of the donation drive this year for the shelter the Center is asking for towels, wash cloths and bedding (mattress pads, mattress covers, twin size sheets, pillows, pillow cases, blankets and comforters).
