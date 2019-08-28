When Romney’s Town Council took up a resolution at its August meeting to set guidelines for the public to speak, Mayor Beverly Keadle explained that it was something the lawyers suggested they do.
Sadly, the new rule reads like something lawyers thought up.
If you want to address the Council, you have 2 options. One is to call Town Hall the week before and be placed on the agenda, which by law has to be posted 3 business days before the meeting.
The second is to show up 15 minutes before the meeting starts and sign up.
That’s the part that sticks in my craw. Maybe it’s because I don’t show up for their meetings (7 p.m. on the 2nd Monday of each month) 15 minutes early, so I could never speak to the council.
Trouble is, other than perennial meeting-attender Lisa Hileman (10 years and counting), I can’t remember much of anybody showing up that early for the meetings either.
Heck, sometimes some of the members themselves aren’t even in the room at the back of Town Hall before I get there.
I imagine the town’s lawyers would say this makes for an orderly system. And, there’s nothing wrong with having an orderly system.
But I think the 15-minute-early requirement has all the appearances of saying, “We don’t really want people to participate.”
I attend my share of school board meetings and people coming into those can sign up to speak until just before the board president gavels the session open.
The County Commission is even looser, although County Clerk Eric Strite says maybe some guideline should be put in place.
At the Commission meetings, there’s no sign-up. President Bob Hott will usually ask somebody new in the audience if they have something to say. He’s been known to let folks interject during the Commission’s discussions.
Strite points out that the Commission’s agenda includes the note that the Commission controls the agenda, which gives them latitude to keep public comment in line.
At the school board, speakers are limited to 5 minutes and are reminded that personal attacks are inappropriate and may carry legal consequences. Board members and the superintendent generally don’t respond to the speakers, other than to thank them for appearing.
In any case – town council, school board or commission – a public appearance can’t instigate immediate action by that particular body. The board, council or commission can only vote on items on the agenda, which, once again, has to be prepared 3 days in advance.
Not every government meeting includes members of the public speaking. In my perfect world, that would change because all of us citizens would be more involved and talking to our representatives frequently.
That having been said, it would be nice to be able to walk into a government meeting and be allowed to speak – and not be told since you only showed up 5 or 10 minutes early, it’s too late. o
