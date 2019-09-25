Successful festival
Editor:
The generous support of so many individuals and groups was responsible for the great success of the 2nd Annual Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival on Saturday, September 14.
HC Arts Council wishes to thank the WV Fairs and Festivals and the Department of Arts, Culture and History for generous grants and the Bank of Romney, FNB, Koolwink, Loy Foundation, and Spring Valley Farm and Orchard for their sponsorship.
We thank the 18 artists who displayed their work and the local music groups, puppeteers, and “bubbleteers” who entertained to the delight of festival-goers of all ages. The HC Co-op was an active part of the festival and offered refuge from the brief downpour during the festivities.
Thank you to the artists and volunteers for the hands-on art activities for all ages, HC Recycling Cooperative, HC Library, and The River House for their participation.
We are especially appreciative of the dedicated festival committee whose tireless work planned all of the festival activities, published a festival program booklet and publicized the event throughout the 4-state region, and actively worked all festival weekend to insure a fun time for all. We are grateful.
Charlie and Joanne Snead, festival committee chairmen, Springfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.