1CHARLESTON — The West Virginia DMV will allow some of its regional offices to resume services by appointment next week, officials said last week.
DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said appointments began May 26 for in-person services such as getting an original identification card.
Appointments will be available at offices in Charleston, Winfield, Beckley, Charles Town, Huntington, Moundsville, Fairmont, Flatwoods, Romney and Parkersburg. The DMV is scheduled to launch an online appointment scheduling app sometime this week.
Driver skill examinations will also resumed on May 26.
Frazier also announced he is allowing driver’s licenses, instructional permits and vehicle registrations that expired March 1 or later to be valid until August 1.
Unemployment
hits 15 percent
as virus hammers economy
2CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s unemployment rate rose to 15 percent last month as the coronavirus pandemic continues to level the state’s economy, according to figures released last week.
Officials said the unemployment rate jumped 9 percentage points in April as the number of jobless West Virginians boomed amid the widespread virus closures.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice, along with governors across the country, is pushing forward with a plan to lift virus restrictions on businesses in a desperate bid to restart the economy. On Thursday, he will allow the reopening of restaurants, tanning salons, malls, big box stores, all-terrain vehicle rentals, campgrounds, the Hatfield-McCoy trails and whitewater rafting and zipline businesses.
State officials have said they have already processed more than 164,000 unemployment claims since mid-March. Nationwide, around 36 million laid-off workers have filed for jobless aid since the outbreak began.
The governor is also allowing cabins, lodges, bars at half-capacity, museums and zoos to reopen on May 26. On May 30, spas and video lottery retailers can resume operations. Casinos can reopen June 5.
Justice’s plan to lift restrictions hinges on the state’s positive test rate staying under 3 percent for three days, loosening a previous goal of having the number of new cases drop for two weeks. Clay Marsh, a West Virginia University official leading the state’s virus response, has said the state has enough downward trending indicators to ease restrictions.
Statewide, at least 68 people have died from the virus and around 1,500 have tested positive, according to health officials.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
West Virginia to
offer discounts
on park lodging
3CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced that he’s going to offer discount lodging at state parks to show his appreciation for people’s actions during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Republican said in-state residents renting lodges, cabins or campsites can get a 30 percent discount for stays between June 1 and August 31.
“At the end of the day, all West Virginians have been heroes throughout these unusual times,” he said. “Because of the resiliency and strength you have shown, following the advice of our experts, our state has seen some of the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases in the country.”
Residents can book reservations on the state parks website to claim the discount. People with existing reservations should see the discount appear automatically within two weeks.
Nearly 5K file
for jobless aid
4CHARLESTON — Almost 5,000 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week amid the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, according to federal data released Thursday.
The new applications come as nearly 39 million Americans have sought jobless aid since the outbreak began two months ago and forced businesses to shut their doors.
West Virginia’s unemployment rate has hit 15 percent and the state has processed more than 164,000 unemployment claims since March, officials said.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice is pushing forward with an aggressive plan to lift virus restrictions on businesses. Last week, he allowed the reopening of restaurants, tanning salons, malls, big box stores, all-terrain vehicle rentals, campgrounds, the Hatfield-McCoy trails and whitewater rafting and zipline businesses.
The governor also let cabins, lodges, bars at half-capacity, museums and zoos reopen on May 26. On May 30, spas and video lottery retailers can resume operations. Casinos can reopen June 5.
Justice's plan to lift restrictions hinges on the state's positive test rate staying under 3 percent for three days, loosening a previous goal of having the number of new cases drop for two weeks. Clay Marsh, a West Virginia University official leading the state's virus response, has said the state has enough downward trending indicators to ease restrictions.
State reaps $6.4
million in auto loan company settlement
5CHARLESTON — West Virginia is getting more than $6.4 million under a multi-state settlement with Santander Consumer USA over claims that it violated consumer protection laws with predatory auto loans, officials said last week.
The settlement with attorneys general in 33 states and the District of Columbia totaled $550 million, according to a news release from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. The auto loan financing company was accused of knowingly targeting consumers who were likely to default on its loans.
“Those that violate our consumer protection laws will be held accountable. This settlement should serve as a warning to anyone who seeks to take advantage of vulnerable consumers,” Morrisey said in a statement.
People who defaulted on their loans from the company as of last year will be allowed to keep their car if it has not been dispossessed, and they are eligible for waivers for unpaid balances, according to the settlement.
West Virginia’s chunk of the settlement includes around $6 million in canceled debt, $500,000 in restitution and $30,000 to the state.
Santander Consumer USA issued a statement saying it is happy to put the matter behind it.
Huttonsville reports additional 25 inmates with coronavirus
6HUTTONSVILLE — Widespread coronavirus testing at Huttonsville Correctional Center found 25 additional cases at the West Virginia facility, officials said Friday.
Gov. Jim Justice ordered testing for all other inmates after the new cases were confirmed, the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said in a news release.
Earlier in the week, officials said at least six people, including four staffers and two inmates, had tested positive at the Randolph County prison. Four additional staffers are also positive, the Friday release said.
The positive staffers are all in good condition and are recovering at home, and the positive inmates are in good or fair condition in medical isolation at the facility, officials said. Friday’s results bring the total number of inmates confirmed with COVID-19 statewide to 27, all at Huttonsville. All eight active corrections staff cases in the state are also at Huttonsville.
The state corrections department reported the first case at the prison on May 18.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptom. But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including life-threatening pneumonia.
Charleston to hold drive-in music,
movies this summer
7CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s capital city will hold a series of free drive-in movies and live music this summer after it was forced to cancel an annual festival because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the city will hold the events in the Big Lots parking lot on Patrick Street. Each vehicle must have one reserved ticket that can be found on the city’s website.
“The city has been working diligently to provide fun summer activities for folks that want to get out of the house safely,” she said.
The first movie showing will be “Jumanji: The Next Level’’ on June 12 at 9 p.m. followed by a concert the following day. The city also plans to show “Aladdin’’ in July and “The Lion King’’ in August. Additional details can be found on the city’s website.
The drive-in events come after the city canceled its annual Live on the Levee concert series due to the pandemic.
