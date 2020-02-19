A free program for grandparents and caregivers raising children will be offered in Hampshire County.
Session topics will include effective family communication, parenting in the 21st Century, family relationships, self-care and stress management, healthy eating and active lifestyles, social media and technology, navigating the school system, navigating the legal system, family response to addiction, and response to child maltreatment.
Sessions will take place at the Hampshire County Health Department from 1-2:30 on Tuesdays and Fridays from March 3 to April 3. Call the Hampshire County Extension Service at 822-5013 to register.
* * *
Ash Wednesday is next week, beginning the 40 days of Lent that lead to Easter, which is on April 12 this year.
* * *
The Hampshire County Health Department is holding immunization clinics March 10 at the county’s 2 middle schools and high school. Consent forms are available at each school or on the health department website, www.hampshirecountyhealthdepartment.com
* * *
DiAnna Liller’s continued absence from HHS caused several students and faculty members from the high school to speak at the school board meeting Monday night, prompting President Debbie Champ to address the community’s division over the school’s personnel issues.
“We are trying to move as quickly as possible. I know it seems really slow from everybody’s perspective, but we as a board aren’t privy to the outcome yet,” Champ said. “When we are able to move forward, we will all be able to move forward. What I would ask is that you guys try to support each other, try to support our students. We all do need to get back to where we are all on 1 team here.
* * *
Romney Middle School has been selected as a JumpStart Theatre school for the 2020-21 school year by the Mountain City Center for the Arts in Frostburg.
* * *
The local Head Start program has been given a $2.2 million federal grant.
Allegheny Council for Human Services will receive $2,243,658, Congressman Alex Mooney announced earlier this month.
The funds are from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources’ Administration for Children and Families.
* * *
Candidates to be the next president of Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College will visit campus the week of March 30 to participate in public forums, tour the college, meet with direct reports and interview with the board of governors.
The finalists and the dates and times of the public forums will be announced once they are confirmed.
* * *
The Romney Project has decided to narrow its focus to bringing public art projects and murals to town and to staging its new annual fundraiser, the Hampshire House of Horrors that had a grand debut last year.
The May basket contest on May 1 will go by the wayside. Walking tours and geocaching are being left in other hands.
* * *
Gas prices nudged up 1.5 cents a gallon last week in West Virginia, averaging $2.40 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations. Sunday’s price is still 15.6 cents lower than a month ago, but stands 12.4 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average of $2.43 was up 0.7 cents in a week, down 12.1 cents in a month and up 11.5 cents in a year.
