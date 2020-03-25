With the coronavirus pandemic leading to temporary closings of schools, college campuses and nearly all public gatherings, the American Red Cross is having a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to donate blood now to help patients who are depending on it.
Nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have now been canceled across the United States due to concern over the coronavirus crisis. These cancellations have resulted in around 86,000 fewer blood donations, which is alarming, seeing as over 80% of the blood that the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at schools and on college campuses.
“I am looking at the refrigerator that contains only one day’s supply of blood for the hospital,” said Dr. Robertson Davenport, director of transfusion medicine at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. “The hospital is full. There are patients who need blood and cannot wait.”
Just because the coronavirus pandemic is on the forefront of many folks’ minds, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still people who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies or patients suffering from cancer. These people, whose lives often depend on receiving blood that has been donated, are not going anywhere.
In order to attempt to combat this drop in blood donations, the Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding their capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks, ensuring that anyone who wishes to donate blood can have ample opportunity to do so.
While these blood drives are vital for those in need of transfusions, citizens may feel hesitant or wary of visiting a donation center with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing. The Red Cross is aware of these existing concerns, and Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said that the organization is doing what they can to be as safe as possible.
“We want to assure the public that blood donation is a safe process, and we have put additional precautions in place at our blood drives and donation centers to protect all who come out,” Hrouda said.
Some of these new safety measures include monitoring the health of staff and donor before they enter the donation site, providing hand sanitizer for staff and donors throughout the donation process and increasing enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment.
The Red Cross also noted that there is no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus, including COVID-19, worldwide.
“Volunteer donors are the unsung heroes for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions,” added Hrouda. “If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give, please schedule an appointment to give now.”
For more information on donations or the organization’s needs, please visit www.redcross.org.
