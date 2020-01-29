CHARLESTON — Both Frontier and the state’s Public Service Commission are pledging that service will continue if the phone and Internet provider files bankruptcy in March as expected.
“The Commission is on top of this issue,” said PSC Chair Charlotte Lane, a former delegate. “We will be prepared, if Frontier files for bankruptcy, to make sure that Frontier’s customers in West Virginia will continue to receive service.”
Javier Mendoza, Frontier vice president of corporate communications and external affairs, released a statement that serving customers remains the No. 1 focus.
“Frontier’s business and operations are solid, and serving our customers remains our top priority,” he said. “Our customers should expect no changes as we remain focused on providing connectivity services without interruption to our residential customers, institutions and businesses.”
Reports have circulated for months that Frontier, which provides telecom services in 29 states, will file for bankruptcy. Frontier has more than 300,000 customers in the West Virginia that it acquired from Verizon in 2009.
In 2019 the Public Service Commission received more than 2,000 complaints about Frontier’s phone and Internet service.
Last July, the PSC selected Schumaker and Company to perform an ongoing management audit of Frontier following repeat service complaints from senior citizens, emergency services workers, those at 911 centers and others.
Several of those complaints have come from the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office over outages at the 911 center here. A public hearing on those complaints is scheduled for next Tuesday at Romney Town Hall.
Schumaker’s draft audit report on the existing copper network and service quality problems is scheduled to be turned over to the PSC by Feb. 18 with a final report to follow it on March 19.
Frontier has $356 million in debt payments due by March 15. Last September the company was reported to have $16 billion in debt.
Like many telecom companies that don’t provide wireless service, Frontier is shedding customers — and cash flow — at an increasing rate.
In the 12 months ending last September, Frontier lost 350,000 customers and dropped about 2,000 employees.
