MOOREFIELD — Two college presidents and a vice president are finalists to lead Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Eastern announced the finalists today (Thursday, March 19). The school had previously said it plans to have the candidates visit campus the week of March 30 to participate in public forums, tour the facility and interview with the board of directors. Eastern made no mention today of whether those plans are changing as the nation deals with the outbreak of Coronavirus.
The finalists are:
• Douglas J. Jensen, president of Rock Valley (Ill.) College and previous president of the Alabama Technology Network for the Alabama Community College System. He holds a doctor of education degree.
• Matthew S. McGraw, associate vice president of institutional effectiveness and academic services at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge, Va.He holds a Ph.D. from Old Dominion.
• Herbert H.J. Riedel, president of Aleph 1 Enterprises in St. Stephen, S.C., and former president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Ala. He holds 2 degrees from the University of Waterloo, Ontario.
