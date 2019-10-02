Sorry to cancel
Editor:
For almost 20 years the Hampshire County Cancer Coalition has sponsored a Luncheon for Breast Cancer Survivors in October. Although small in number, our Coalition always manages to provide a special day for the ladies. Invitations have been mailed for the Luncheon, but due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to advise those invitees that the Luncheon had to be cancelled this year. We hope to have the Luncheon next year, and request that anyone who is interested in being a member of the Coalition to join us on the 4th Monday of each month (excluding December) from 11:00 to 12:00 at the Hampshire County Health Department. It is through our volunteers that we are able to support events, such as the Survivor's Luncheon, Health Fair, and other events related to Cancer. If you have any questions, direct them to Stephanie Shoemaker at the HCHD, (304-496-9650) or Rebecca Arnold at 301-338-4696.
Rebecca Arnold, Chair, HCCC
Speed matters
Editor:
On Thursday, Sept. 26, I went to CVS Pharmacy to pick up a prescription.
I asked how long it would take to get a flu shot, as I had to be in Romney in about 40 minutes. I was amazed at how friendly and accommodating the pharmacy staff was. I was out of there in five minutes.
If you haen’t had your flus hot, I definitely recommend CVS.
Candy Ponchak, Augusta
