My name is Charlie B. Johnson III, and I’m proud to announce my candidacy for the office of Hampshire County Prosecuting Attorney.
My family has lived in Hampshire County for the past 15 years, and I plan to continue building my life here. I graduated from Hampshire High School in 2008 and am a loyal fan of the Mountaineers, having graduated from WVU with both my undergraduate and law degrees.
After law school, I returned to Hampshire County where I’ve been fortunate in my opportunities to both defend and prosecute criminal matters.
Working to better my community through my responsibilities as a prosecuting attorney is a privilege that I feel lucky to have, and I hope to continue this necessary work through the support of my community.
I ask you to consider giving me your vote so that we can work together toward a safer future for every resident of Hampshire County.
