ROMNEY —Hampshire High School has a new man in charge starting July 1.
Mike Dufrene, who is leaving as principal at John Handley High School in Winchester, will become the 14th principal in the school’s 56-year history.
The school board decided to appoint Dufrene as HHS principal at its meeting Monday after discussing the need for an experienced administrator at the helm.
In January, the board accepted a resignation letter from current HHS principal DiAnna Liller, effective June 30.
Then, weeks later, she was placed on paid administrative leave over complaints that were filed in October.
A pre-termination hearing began in April, but remains unfinished. Some of the members of the board expressed concern that folks might assume a decision had been made already about the outcome.
“(Liller) said that as of June 30 she was resigned, and that’s about the size of it,” said board member Bernie Hott. “There’s no reason to delay appointing someone else for July 1, since she resigned. She tied her own hands and our hands.”
Board President Debbie Champ also expressed a desire for clarity, saying, “We are not trying to jump ahead of the process. We have to vote on what we think is best for the students.”
Dufrene was born in Louisiana and moved to Manassas, Va., when he was in high school. He graduated in 1988 from George Mason University, where he received a full scholarship to play basketball, and earned his master’s degree in administration from California University of Pennsylvania.
He has been an educator in Virginia for 32 years and has been the principal at John Handley for the last 5 years.
“I am so excited to be the principal of Hampshire High School. I look forward to meeting our school community: students, families, faculty and staff. I promise you will get my very best each and every day,” Dufrene said. “My focus will be on student achievement in and out of the classroom, faculty and staff support, and community engagement. I believe together we can take Hampshire High School to the next level. Let's go, Trojans!"
Board Vice President Ed Morgan made the motion to approve the appointment, and board member Bonnie Wilcox seconded.
“The county deserves a seamless transition,” Morgan said. “We are going through some growing pains; that’s common knowledge. We have the opportunity to start to heal.”
