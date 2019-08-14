The pesticide drop-off at Hampshire High School last Saturday gathered 2,410 pounds of materials.
“That is the most we have collected so far,” the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s Jennifer Hathaway said in a statement. “I was very happy with the results.”
She said about half the items turned in came from households and the rest from farms and businesses.
The event was a collaboration of the Department of Agriculture, the County Commission, Region 8 Solid Waste Authority and the Hampshire County Farm Bureau.
The meal reservation deadline for the Hampshire High School Class of 1974 reunion is Monday.
The HHS Class of ’74 will hold its 45th reunion the weekend of Sept. 6-8 with many activities planned.
For more information or to make reservations, call Donna See at 304-545-5472 or Linda Corbin at 304-359-4290,
Information can also be found on the Facebook page HHS Class of ’74.
