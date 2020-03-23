The Food Lion on Sunrise Summit is seeking employees for immediate hire.
"We are in desperate need of employees," said Christian Cheshire.
"Just walk in and you will be interviewed on the spot."
Walk-in interviews will be held on Tuesday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
