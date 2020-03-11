ROMNEY — Hampshire County was declared a Second Amendment sanctuary in a resolution passed by the County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting.
Commissioners had been getting a lot of calls calling for this, said Commission President Bob Hott.
The Second Amendment sanctuary movement was inspired by the “sanctuary city” movement, in which governments refuse to enforce immigration laws. “Gun sanctuaries” originated with state, county or city governments that resolved not to enforce such gun laws as those requiring background checks or waiting periods, red flag laws allowing for the temporary removal of guns from homes of people found to be a danger to themselves or others, or laws restricting the sale or ownership of high capacity magazines or assault weapons.
The resolution signed by the Hampshire Commission, however, refers only to rights West Virginians are guaranteed under state law. The state constitution grants citizens the right to own or bear arms for defense of themselves, their families and the state and for “lawful hunting and recreational uses.”
State law also gives the right to “purchase, possess, transfer, own, carry, transport, sell, or store” revolvers, pistols, rifles, shotguns and ammunition.
In other business, the commissioners heard from Robert Stinnette, who had appeared before them Feb. 11 to bring dangerous conditions on the Springfield Grade to their attention. Tractor trailers using the narrow, winding portion of the road between Springfield and Jersey Mountain Road have crushed several vehicles against guardrails and have been forcing others off the road.
Told to come back with evidence of community concern, Stinnette brought in petitions he had posted in 3 Springfield businesses. They received 186 signatures.
Stinnette asked that trees be removed to make oncoming traffic visible around the worst curve, and suggested cutting into a shale bank to widen the road to give space for a vehicle to dodge a truck.
The commissioners agreed to do what they could, asking for action from the Department of Highways, Region 5 Engineer Lee Thorne, and state Senators Craig Blair and Charles Trump.
County Medical Director Dr. Charles Bess appeared before the commission to discuss the resignation he had submitted, effective April 1. The commissioners granted his request for an executive session so he could discuss “specifics and personnel” in private. At the end of the session, Dr. Bess agreed to remain as county medical director.
No actions were taken during the executive session, Commissioner Hott reported, and the commission passed an amended version of the medical director agreement that includes oversight of paid as well as volunteer staff and will allow Dr. Bess to hire an assistant at no additional cost to the county.
A proclamation declaring March West Virginia Women in History month was read by Christina Vogt and signed by the county commissioners.
Vogt noted that March 10 was the 100th anniversary of West Virginia’s ratifying the 19th Amendment, giving women the vote, and asked for recognition of the leadership role that West Virginia had played.
The commissioners also heard a request for funding from Family Crisis Center service coordinator Janine Beck, who reported that 137 Hampshire County residents had gotten help last year from the crisis center, which serves 5 counties, dealing with domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Twenty-three of the 72 clients staying in the center’s shelter in Keyser last year came from Hampshire County.
Circuit Clerk Sonja Embry received permission to hire a secretary to answer phones and handle paperwork in the court office. The office issues passports (over 400 last year) and handles legal cases, most of which are cases of abuse and neglect (with about 40 pending cases), as well as furnishing court-appointed attorneys for magistrates court.
The commissioners approved hiring a billing and collections administrator for the county ambulance agency. Commissioner Brian Eglinger, speaking in the absence of ambulance agency co-director Brian “Tad” Malcolm, said the person hired would also take over secretarial duties now divided among 5 others.
Potomac Valley Transit Authority Director Doug Pixter requested that the commission give the PVTA $5,000 in funding, the same amount as last year. He reported on PVTA activities during the past fiscal year, during which the PVTA attracted 8,957 Hampshire County riders.
Pixler added that they were taking measures to protect drivers and riders from the coronavirus.
Commissioner Dave Parker pointed out that the PVTA now has about 10 vehicles kept in Hampshire County, and has completed its new depot on Bolton Street.
The commissioners also signed off on a grant application for support of the South Branch Valley Day Report Center’s work with recovering drug addicts, and a Fair Housing Resolution required by Region 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.