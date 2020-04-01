Construction on Rannells Fiels to begin no later than June 1
ROMNEY — Construction for the turf field and track project at HHS was given the go-ahead from the school board to begin June 1, but with a 3-2 vote, the decision split the board and drew tense discussion at the meeting Monday evening.
Board president Debbie Champ and board member Dee Dee Rinker were in support of keeping construction “after graduation,” but with the future of the 2019-2020 school year still up in the air, it’s unclear as of yet whether or not graduation will be the originally-planned May 29 date or if it will be postponed.
The board previously voted to approve construction on Rannells Field beginning after graduation, but the vote occurred before the COVID-19 pandemic turned the school year on its head. With the schools closed until at least April 20, the date for graduation remains uncertain.
Dr. Tim Nichols and HHS Athletic Director Trey Stewart were representing the turf planning committee at the meeting.
“The committee would like to proceed with the project as planned,” Nichols said, referring to the June 1 construction date. “The date is solid as far as getting it done by fall sports, which is what we’d like to do.”
Nichols also noted that the field committee wants to be on the same page with the board as far as graduation goes, but the timeline is unclear as of right now.
“Our seniors deserve an awesome graduation,” Nichols said. “But who knows what tomorrow holds, or next week or next month?” He also said that having a completed field for the opening of the 2020-2021 school year could be an “awesome morale booster.”
Champ was the most outspoken board member of keeping the construction until after graduation, whenever it may be, saying that the original wording that the board voted on in February was “after graduation,” but it never specified when graduation would be.
Ideally and optimistically, graduation could still be held at its original date, but, as board member Bonnie Wilcox noted, “the virus will set the timeline.”
However, if graduation is not able to be held at the end of May as originally planned and the turf construction begins June 1, a lifted ban on gatherings could mean that graduation ceremony might occur in July or August, while construction on the field was still under way.
This was a scenario that drew argument from members of the board.
Wilcox suggested that if the chips fall and result in a later summer ceremony while the field was still under construction, the ceremony could be held elsewhere on campus.
“I don’t know why we can’t have graduation on the campus,” Wilcox said. “I think it could be doable.”
Board vice president Ed Morgan added, “A nonconventional graduation for a nonconventional year.”
Champ, however, was in support of tradition.
“These seniors have lost so many things; their senior year has been completely demolished as it is,” Champ explained. “To me, I want a graduation for our students. A traditional graduation. Some level of normalcy.”
Rinker suggested, “Let’s wait to see,” while board member Bernie Hott added, “Of course, we have to guarantee graduation first.”
With no guaranteed, set-in-stone date of graduation in sight, Morgan made a motion to go ahead and give the field committee the ability to sign the contract for a June 1 start date.
Champ put it to a vote, and she and Rinker voted “no” while Morgan, Hott and Wilcox voted “yes,” giving the OK to Stewart and the rest of the field committee to get the ball rolling.
While the remaining months of the school year as well as graduation are up in the air and plagued with uncertainty, this summer will see the construction of a new field and track at Rannells stadium.
