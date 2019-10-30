WINCHESTER — Three years after calling it quits, Lonesome Highway is getting back together for waaaay old time’s sake.
Hampshire County’s signature bluegrass group will team with Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out for a concert on Nov. 9 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Top of Virginia Bluegrass Series.
Playing the gig was a no-brainer, band member John Arnold said.
“One of the first jobs we did was the first show they did,” Arnold explained. When the series’ new promoter asked the group back, members jumped at the chance.
Lonesome Highway formed in 1996 and spent 20 years playing festivals across the South and Mid-Atlantic, producing 4 albums along the way.
The musicians playing Nov. 9 are the guys who produced most of the albums, Arnold said.
Joining him will be original lead singer and mandolin player Jimmy Kountz, guitarist and tenor Tom Suddath, fiddler Mason Wright, guitarist and songwriter Buddy Dunlap and bass player Cody Brown. Arnold plays banjo.
“It’s been a little over 3 years since we last played,” Arnold noted, but getting back together “is kind of like riding a bicycle, really. It comes right back to you after playing those songs for so long.”
Practice hasn’t been easy with members “a hundred miles apart,” Arnold said, but he assures fans the group will be ready come Nov. 9.
Now called the Top of Virginia Bluegrass Series, the Nov. 9 show will be the first of 4 this winter.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at Millbrook High School, 251 First Woods Drive, just east of Winchester off Route 7. The concerts benefit the Frederick County Educational Foundation.
