A $63,643 state grant will provide services for victims of crimes in Hampshire, Mineral and Pendleton counties.
The sum was part of $14.8 million announced going to 81 agencies statewide Monday by Gov. Jim Justice.
The funds provide direct services such as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy and client transportation to victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse and elder abuse.
The grant for this area is administered through Burlington United Methodist Family Services.
* * *
Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning, giving the weekend an extra hour. Set your clocks back an hour Saturday night or 1st thing Sunday morning.
* * *
The new cell tower in Springfield is finally operational. U.S. Cellular customers were able to use both voice and data streaming over the weekend.
* * *
Gas prices fell 2.9 cents a gallon last week across West Virginia to $2.54 a gallon on Sunday.
Gasbuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,154 outlets showed that a gallon of gas cost 4.2 cents more a month ago and 26.9 cents more a year ago.
The national average of $2.58 a gallon on Sunday was down 5.1 cents in a week, 6.3 cents in a month and 22.4 cents in a year.
