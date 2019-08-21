Aug. 10: Matthew Roy Combs, 42, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.
Aug. 16: Edward Stephen Wright Jr., 47, of Romney was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) while being arrested on a Capias from Hampshire County Family Court for Failure to Comply with Family Court Order(s).
Aug. 17: Melissa Jean Allison, 40, of Augusta was arrested and charged with Obstructing an Officer (3 counts) and Failure to Provide Fingerprints.
Aug. 19: John Michael Pancake, 48, of Romney was arrested on a Hampshire County Family Court Capias for Failure to Pay Court-ordered Child Support. o
Aug. 12-19
