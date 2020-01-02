Ruptured tumor claims K9 officer Oz
ROMNEY — The Romney Police lost one of their own Christmas Eve when Oz, their police dog of 7 years, died in a veterinary emergency room.
“He was a great dog,” said his partner and handler, Sgt. Chad Ashton. “For his breed, he was actually pretty chill around the house.”
A normally happy healthy dog, Oz was off his game Dec. 24.
“We kept an eye on him,” Ashton said.
The Dutch shepherd became more lethargic as the day progressed. Around 5 p.m. Ashton rushed him to the emergency veterinary hospital in Winchester.
“They did everything they could to get him stabilized,” Ashton said.
The doctor said Oz probably had an abdominal tumor that ruptured. Treatment would likely only add an “unpleasant” 6 months as he underwent chemotherapy.
A member of the team and the Ashton family for 7 years, Oz was trained to detect narcotics, track people and protect his handler.
“He was utilized numerous times for indication work on traffic stops and search warrants where we had success,” Ashton bragged like a proud papa.
Oz helped out on cases for the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police as well as for Romney.
Ashton approached then-Police Chief Donnie See in 2012 with the idea of adding a K9 unit. The pair got permission from Mayor Dan Hileman and the Town Council and “made it happen,” Ashton recalled.
Besides being a stalwart of the force on the job, Oz was great around the house.
“He was super great with my 2 kids,” who are now 9 and 13, the 20-year law enforcement veteran said. “He was just a really good house dog.”
Ashton sees another police dog in the future for both Romney and him.
“It’s just too important of a thing to have to not bring one back into the county,” he said.
