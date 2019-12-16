A Capon Bridge man and his 3-year-old passenger died in a head-on collision this morning, Monday, Dec. 16.
Shawn Stotler, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene along with the child, who West Virginia State Police did not identify according to policy.
The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 50 by the roadside park just east of Hampshire High School.
The driver of the other car, Kasey Mowery, was taken to Winchester Medical Center, where a family friend said she was awaiting surgery on 2 broken legs. She suffered a broken hand and cuts to both knees, the Facebook post said.
State Police said Stotler’s 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt crossed the center line as he headed east on 50. He struck Mowery’s westbound 2018 Chevrolet Traverse.
