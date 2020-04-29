ROMNEY — The school board approved the academic calendar for the 2020-2021 year at Tuesday evening’s meeting.
After the calendar survey results were in, Denise Hott, Hampshire County school’s treasurer, noted that the calendar that was to be up for the board’s approval Tuesday night had around 53 percent of the vote.
The approved calendar saw the 1st day of school as Aug. 17 and the last day as May 26, 2021. The 2021 graduation is on the schedule to be held on May 28.
The calendar also sees 4 consecutive curriculum development days the week before school resumes session from summer break, from Aug. 10-13. Aug. 14 is labeled as a prep day for teachers to prepare their classrooms for their students before the instructional term begins on Aug. 17.
Three professional learning days pepper the school year, with 1 in October, 1 in January and 1 in March.
“I really liked calendar 1,” said board president Debbie Champ. “I just think with having the dates at the end of the 9 weeks to give the teachers an opportunity to get grades in and everything finalized at the end of each 9 weeks to me makes a lot more sense.”
Champ also pointed out that the main difference between the calendar up for approval and the other option was the professional learning days and where they fall on the schedule.
Hott clarified that there are rules from the state that schools must adhere to regarding preparation for the school year to begin.
“We are only allowed 1 prep day,” she explained. “The staff are asking for additional time in their rooms … that’s not an option as far as what the state allows. We are allowed to give them 1 day in their rooms to get it ready.”
This academic calendar, now approved by the school board, will be submitted for state approval. The complete academic calendar is available on the Hampshire County Schools website under the “20-21 District Calendar” tab.
Mark your calendar
8/17: 1st day of school
9/7: Labor Day (No school)
12/22-1/3: Winter break
4/1-4/9: Spring break
5/26: last day of school
5/28: Graduation
