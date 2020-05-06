This afternoon Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order to test all residents and staff of assisted living facilities and mandatory testing of daycare staff as facilities begin to reopen.
In addition, Justice announced the state is planning targeted testing for African American communities in West Virginia.
