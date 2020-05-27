Life goes on.

While the fears and realities of COVID-19 have swirled around us for the last 10 weeks or so, life apart from the coronavirus keeps chugging along.
Police keep cracking down on bad drivers and bad actors, like the 21-year-old who will be in the magistrate report that the Weekender will resume publishing. The Green Spring resident was fined a whopping $2,275 for … littering.
Across the county and state, candidates have been campaigning for election to public office. Granted, the election was delayed 4 weeks because of you-know-what, but the issues and the hopes are still the same as they would be without the virus looming large.
So we wait and wonder who will Republican voters pick as the next county commissioner, who the Democrats will chose as their candidate for prosecutor and which 2 of the 3 school board candidates will be taking office July 1.
Oh yes, and will the school bond pass and the library levy continue its unbroken string of successes, having been passed by voters every year since 1987.
Life going on means gardens going in the ground – maybe a few more this year than in years past. Reports from the greenhouses is that 2020 has been a bumper year for planting.
It’s spring, so roadwork is starting back up — from the long-awaited completion of the Main Street sidewalk in Romney to the long-dreaded arrival of 1-lane traffic across the Blue Bridge on Route 28.
It’s spring, and farmer’s markets are reopening and lawns are being cut.
Coronavirus or not, we’ve celebrated Easter, Earth Day, Secretaries Day, Bring our (Sons and) Daughters to Work Day, Arbor Day, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.
And, in Hampshire County alone, 4,000 or 5,000 birthdays since March 13 (and my dad’s 98th out in Missouri last Saturday – woohoo!).
Maybe we did not celebrate in the ways we have before, but COVID-19 did not stop those events from happening. And, they will all be memorable.
Think about it. Thirty years from now we’ll be telling kids, grandkids and each other, “Remember the spring of 2020, when your Pa turned 40, but …”
Life goes on. Summer will follow spring and autumn follows summer.
There might not be a county fair at the end of July (although plans continue and hopes remain high), but even if there isn’t, calves and pigs and rabbits and goats and lambs will be raised, and sold, and slaughtered and new crops will come next year.
They – whoever “they” are – say that adversity brings out the best and the worst in people.
I root for the best and shake my head over the worst. But I think the saying misses the giant swath in the middle.
For most of us, in a time of adversity, we’re figuring out how to make ends meet, how to occupy our time, how to help our neighbors and how to get on with the business of living.
Life goes on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.