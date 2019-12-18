ROMNEY — Christmas in Romney this weekend started out as a rainy affair. Though the weather was wet and chilly, nothing could dampen the Christmas spirit found all over town on Saturday.
Kids and adults alike bundled up, grabbed their umbrellas and started their day at the Romney Fire Hall with Breakfast with Santa, where volunteers served eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy and pancakes to community members that lined up for their plates. After eating their fill, kids had the opportunity to talk with Santa and have their picture taken with him, too.
In the basement of the Fire Hall, everyone who filled up on breakfast upstairs could come down and illustrate their architectural prowess by making gingerbread houses, sponsored by the Hampshire County Public Library. Kids got creative as they used graham crackers, whipped icing and assorted candies to create their holiday masterpieces.
Because of the nasty weather, parade planner Sallie See was forced to cancel the Romney Christmas Parade, saying that the weather “rained on our parade.” According to See, the parade hasn’t been canceled since 2013, when they had to cancel it due to snow.
The rain stopped and the sun tried to come out around 1 p.m., just in time for the 79th annual FNB Kids’ Christmas Party, which was lucky for the folks waiting outside in the line that wrapped around the front of the building. Mrs. Claus was out making her rounds, stopping to chat with some of the kids waiting for their turn to get into the bank building for their gifts and the chance to see Santa again.
Inside, volunteers were handing out gifts to all of the kids who came through, including oranges, tubes of bubbles, winter gear (hats, gloves), treats and more. Kids also stopped to take pictures with Wolfie, the mascot for 100.1 FM, and FNB’s Mountaineer mascot.
“We had roughly around 598 people come through on Saturday,” said Chris Cooper with FNB. “Everyone seemed to be really grateful, and the kids were excited to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.”
The food giveaway at Romney Elementary began at 1:30, seeing long lines on School Street, and families could also pop over to ACT 1st Federal Credit Union to explore their creative side by making snowman ornaments. Credit union employees were helping some of the kids express their inner artist, providing them with glue, glitter, colored pencils and more.
To finish out Christmas in Romney, Elizabeth Podsiadlo led the Honey Bee Community Choir for Lessons and Carols, a concert that emphasized the message of Advent. The theme of this year’s concert was “Is Your Heart Prepared for a King?” and, while the choir sang some lesser-known carols, some popular favorites such as Angels We Have Heard on High, Oh Holy Night and Go, Tell it on The Mountain saw some audience participation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.