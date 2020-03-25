It is that time of year when the Assessor's staff is mandated by the West Virginia State Tax Department to make door-to-door visits.
The 3-year cycle has the areas to be visited door to door in the Bloomery and Springfield districts and Capon Bridge Town.
Assessors representatives plan on starting the Bloomery and Springfield districts on April 6. Capon Bridge Town will be started later in summer, weather permitting.
With the scare of the coronavirus, it will be necessary for the office to make adjustments in the way it goes about collecting the necessary data.
“We will be driving by and taking pictures from the vehicle,” Assessor Norma Wagoner said in a press release. “All vehicles are clearly marked on both side doors, back glass and front license plates.”
This will limit the need to be in close contact and make it safer for the property owners and the county employees. Should the virus scare be lifted and everything becomes more back to normal, then assessor’s representatives will again start knocking on doors and leaving door hangers.
Should you have new construction permits, the representatives will hold those notices and do them later in the fall.
If you should have questions or like to contact the assessor’s office, call 304-822-3326 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday- Friday.
