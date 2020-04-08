“Encouraged” – what does that mean? Webster's 1828 dictionary defines it as: emboldened; inspirited; animated; incited.
In Romans 12:8, when Paul is talking about the gifts, he states: “if it is to encourage, then give encouragement”, (reassure, help, praise). It’s times like this that this gift of encouragement takes on new meaning.
For many believers, it is easy to say we are not discouraged or worried or fearful. That doesn’t mean the people around you aren’t, and that includes other Christians.
I was far from an English major, so I struggle with the dictionary defining encouragement as a “noun” when it appears to have all of the characteristics of a verb. By the way, a verb it also describes as a noun, which is an action word. An action word implies doing, like reassuring, helping, praising and praying for or with.
Amidst the fears of many, there is a man who is part of my men’s group and Bible study who has severe physical impairments.
He has been making 5-gallon batches of food to feed his neighbors and the homeless. A service, I dare say, I did not even think of, let alone endeavor to do.
We all have gifts that we, more than likely, could employ during this time of uncertainty, that do not require direct physical contact with others.
Maybe you have a neighbor who burns firewood for heat, and they are unable to get more cut or split.
Perhaps you know of an elderly couple who is afraid to go to the grocery store. You could volunteer to pick up some groceries for them, since you are heading out, and leave it on their front porch like my UPS driver does.
How about a phone call to a friend, family member or neighbor to keep them from going stir crazy?
Fear … is nothing more than the mind fantasizing about something that may not, nor ever will happen. It is pure madness to fear.
Don’t get me wrong, danger exists and we should always exercise caution, but never fear.
In 2 Corinthians 10:5-6 5 NIV “We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.”
As Paul writes to us, he states we are to take every thought captive and make it obedient to Christ.
I don’t know anyone who can honestly say that if someone were to say to you with a serious tone, we need to talk, that your mind doesn’t immediately go…OK, oh crap, what did I do wrong?
Our natural minds are programed to respond that way. It is natural. Paul is saying don’t dwell on it and let it fester into fear. Take every thought captive and immediately think on the things of God.
Immediately start praising God, for all the good things he has done.
We are the head and not the tail. We are the children of the living God. We are called according to His will. We have the mind of Christ. We have the Holy Spirit living in us.
Psalms 23 1 NKJV “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. 2 He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters. 3 He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness For His name’s sake. 4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. 5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; My cup runs over. 6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the Lord Forever.”
Or Psalms 27:1 1 NIV: “The Lord is my light and my salvation —whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life—of whom shall I be afraid?”
Psalms 27:13-14 13 NIV: “I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. 14 Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.”
Remember, we’re in this together. Pray for one another and when things feel bleak remember to sing a song to the lord.
Whenever Saul was depressed or angry, David would play a song for him. And it brought Saul peace. God inhabits the praises of his people.
If someone comes to mind, call them, you may be just that encouraging person they need to hear from.
Remember you are not alone. Love you all.
