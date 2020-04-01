I have been wondering, in this time of challenge and change, what to write about. The original plan was to write about the 50th anniversary of Earth Day which falls on April 22.
Per earthday.org the theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary. Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable.
I wanted to write about the need for complete recycling of all materials and the need to use recycled material in all packaging. And I wanted to write about plastic being perhaps the most pernicious and dangerous of all materials and what it is doing to our oceans and wildlife. And here I am writing about it anyway.
What is on everyone’s minds these days, however, is the COVID-19 virus and how it is affecting our communities. The information may seem confusing and constantly changing.
Where is it? Is it spreading? How effective is the quarantine that most of us are living in?
As someone pointed out, if the virus doesn’t spread, doesn’t reach us, it could seem like a false alarm – like a threat of snow or hurricane that never happens. And yet, if we aren’t quarantined, could everything be much worse?
We may, hopefully, never know.
It may not seem as bad as the Black Plague in 1349 or the Spanish Flu of 1918 and all of the plagues and epidemics in between. We do need to trust the information that we have and hope that it all doesn’t become as bad as it seems that it could.
(My big question is how can we predict when it will end? How will we know?)
And spring keeps happening: the grass is greener, the trees flowering, daffodils are everywhere and birds are singing.
And per organicconsumers.org: As the U.S. faces an unemployment crisis, economic meltdown and a public health emergency with the coronavirus, the Trump administration moved quietly on Friday (March 20) to further threaten dozens of endangered species in the southeastern United States by proposing the planting of genetically engineered crops on wild public lands.
One has to ask, where is the tipping point when people will say enough. We really don’t need GMO plants that kill the bees and butterflies that are the basis of the pollination of many if not most of the plant species necessary for our survival.
We need to pay attention to what our elected officials are doing. This is a critical election year and we need to go online to sos.wv.gov and be sure that our voter registration is still valid (registration deadline is April 21) for the May 12 Primary.
And also, check what the options are for absentee voting and how COVID-19 could affect the process.
Mostly, I want to think about, feel and write about spring and the promise of new life and regeneration that occurs each year. I am enjoying the warm sun on my face and hoping that each of you are having the opportunity to go outside at times that you would normally be at work and see how the day progresses.
And I want to encourage everyone to notice that many of our local farm producers and shops are open and providing good fresh, local food. Plants and animals are growing, laying eggs, being harvested and are here for our health and enjoyment.
And don’t forget our other local business — restaurants and shops — that are closed now and need our support to survive. Plan on visiting them as soon as possible and making up for all of the visits you are missing now.
I wish that I could send each of you hugs and joy in these challenging times. I hope that you take advantage of being with your family perhaps more than you would usually be and savor the moments. Play board games, go for walks, talk about fears and dreams, laugh.
And remember — all the people on this planet are in this together. Be kind and share joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.