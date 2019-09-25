AUGUSTA — The Heaven Bound Kidz and the Heaven Bound Kidz ministry team of Hope Christian Church, Augusta (formerly Augusta Church of Christ) hold their fall fundraiser a Friday and Saturday.
The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Both days include a huge yard sale in the church gymnasium with clothing at 50 cents apiece or $3 a bag.
Also in the gym, will be a bake sale and Chinese auction.
• Breakfast and lunch can be purchased and on Saturday, a car wash will operate in the church parking lot.
The gym will have a price list and bags to pick up before visitors go to table after table of clothing, shoes, decorations, bedding, toys, jewelry and more.
The Heaven Bound Kidz want to reach “beyond the wall” of their church building out into the community to serve in any way they can and have fun in the process. The Heaven Bound Kidz moto is, “Helping Kids Find Help For Their Lives, Hope For Their Future and A Place To Call Home.” And their theme scripture is Matthew 18: 1-5.
Through Sunday School, Kidz Awesome Praise on Sunday mornings during 2nd service, God’s Faithful Beacons (GFB) Discipleship Program for 5th-graders, Kidz Kamp in August, Mission Projects, such as Grundy Mountain Mission School, Boxes with a Purpose (West Virginia Foster Care Program for Christmas) and Service Projects to the community.
The Heaven Bound Kidz program for babies through 5th grade is one of Godly growth, service, inspiration and fun.
For more information contact Sonya Mowery, the children’s minister at Hope Christian Church Augusta, at 304-496-7775.
